The National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan invites you to the presentation of the book “Finland Tatars”

On June 3, at 18:00, the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan invites you to the presentation of the book “Finland of the Tatars”.

A new book by imam of the Tatar community of Finland Ramil Hazrat Belyaev about the theories of the emergence of Tatars, the views of the Tatars of Finland on nationality and religion, ties with the Finnish state and relations with the Finnish people.

“The book was written in an observation and analysis format. When translating it into Finnish, he set the goal of explaining to the Finns who the Tatars of Finland are and where their historical roots come from. It presents theories of the emergence of the Tatar people, the history of the Golden Horde, Kazan and Kasimov khanates. I dwelt on the history of the Tatars transferred from the Kasimov Khanate to the Nizhny Novgorod region, ”the author says.