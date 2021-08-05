The National Museum will reveal the secrets of the Tatar leather mosaic

Within the framework of the exhibition “Tatar Patterned Leather: Craft, Tradition, Art” events will be held that will deeper reveal the topic presented. Visitors will be able to attend a master class from instructor of the Kazan Art School named after Feshin and listen to a lecture with live -stock show.

Master classes will be held on Thursdays 12 August at 4 pm, 26 August at 2 pm and on Sundays – 8, 15 and 29 August at 12 noon. They will be held on the territory of the exhibition for leather mosaics. The master class is being conducted by Ekaterina Kuratova (Kazan Art School named after N.I. Feshin). No more than 10 people will be able to take part in the master class, so it is necessary to pre-register.

Acquaintance with the secrets of the Tatar leather mosaic will begin with the basic techniques of cutting leather patterns. In the next step, you will be introduced to the simple tools that are used to connect patterns. The instructor will show the basics of the famous Kazan seam, which fancifully grinds cut out elements and at the same time decorates the joint. You will learn the varieties of the Kazan seam and what threads are used for it, you will see how a magical patterned cord appears on the surface of the Tatar leather mosaic!

The lecture “Tatar patterned leather: the legacy of centuries and the modern national brand” will be held on August 12 at 14.00, the lecture is given by Lilia Sattarova – Deputy Director General of the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chief Curator, art critic, author of the book “Kazan Patterned Leather”. The lecturer will illustrate the story with additional materials from the museum’s collection, tell about the techniques of ornamental decor and craft traditions inherited from the depths of centuries. The subject of the conversation will also be the modern development of Tatar patterned leather, its transformation into a national brand.

Master class and lecture are available with a museum ticket. You can find out more details and sign up by calling (843) 590-00-50.