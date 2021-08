Flamenco master class will be held tomorrow within the framework of the project “Khurәkәttә-bәrәkәt”

A flamenco master class will be held on the Kaban Lake embankment (near the floating stage) on August 5, 19:00, within the framework of the Khurukttu-burukht project. The Spanish dance class will be conducted by flamenco performer, teacher, head of the El Deseo flamenco school Gulsina Galimullina.

The famous Spanish flamenco dance – unsurpassed grace, frantic energy, passionate emotions and beauty. Do not forget to take a good mood with you, we are really looking forward to everyone!