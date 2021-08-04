The results of the “Thread of generations” competition were summed up in Tyumen

On the eve of the celebration of the anniversary of the city of Tyumen at the Tatar culture center, the results of the “Thread of generations” competition were summed up, in which both professional and novice masters took part. All the participants in the competition were congratulated by Communist Deputy of the Tyumen Regional Duma Tamara Kazantseva and presented the winners of the competition with Letters of Thanks.

The 1st city competition “Buynnar җebe – Thread of Generations” was organized by the Center of Tatar Culture with the support of the Tyumen regional public organizations “Union of Women of Russia”, “AK Kalfak”, UNESCO Club “Siberian Gold Embroiderers”, “Barakat” and others.

Both professional and novice embroidery masters participated in the embroidery of unique towels:

Mamkina Alsou Azatovna. Alsou did her first job at the age of 11. Needlework for Alsou is not just a hobby – it is a part of her life. The phrase “Creativity in everything” became the motto of our craftswoman.

Rechapova Guzaliya Kamilovna – she began to embroider, like many others, in labor lessons at school. The first stitches she learned to do on patches, embroidered with a cross. Guzalia’s brightest memories remain in her childhood in her grandmother’s home, pillows and bedspreads decorated with satin stitch embroidery, napkins and curtains.

Marganova Fausiya Faizovna. The ability to sew was transmitted genetically, since my mother was a dressmaker, everyone in the house was engaged in needlework. The theme that Fausia has chosen relates to the history of the Siberian Tatars living in the Tyumen region. Visually, the towel is a kind of triptych, that is, it is divided into three parts.

Mukhamedzyanova Yulia Faiziakhmetovna. Julia with her youngest daughter Nadiyya attends the “Craftswomen” circle under the leadership of Lena Midkhatovna Yuskaeva. For the festival they decided to embroider wildflowers with bows.

Khairullina Mavlida Ganievna. The theme of the embroidered towel is “Bashkort bizektere”. Mavlida Ganievna is the chairman of the “Autonomy of the Bashkirs of the City of Tyumen”, she is the author and performer of songs in the Bashkir language, an activist who is not indifferent to the fate of her compatriots.

Valeeva Rimma Akhatovna – for many years she has been fond of Tatar applied art, an active participant in the public life of the Tyumen Tatars.