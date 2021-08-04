A month left before the opening of the “Adymnar” polylingual school

Gymnasium “Adymnar – Chally” for 1224 places on Chulman Avenue is 97% complete. Now work is underway to improve the territory, supply furniture and equipment. There is only one month left before the official opening.

On September 1, the educational institution will open its doors to pupils. We remind that the school was built thanks to the project the State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Republican Fund “Revival” Mintimer Shaimiev. The school was built by the Gran company, the project was personally supervised by the Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Tatyana Larionova.

In general, according to the Adymnar project, it is planned to launch six such complexes in Tatarstan by 2022. The goal of the project is to create a model of an educational complex where pupils will be taught in Russian, Tatar, English and be brought up in the spirit of interethnic harmony.