Ravil Akhmetshin took part in the opening of the exhibition “Ayu Bala”

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin took part in the opening of an exhibition of the young Perm sculptor Alfiz Sabirova.

The State Museum of the East presents more than eighty works of the artist – sculptures in bronze and plaster, jewelry, graphic sheets, carpets.

“We are all impressed by your work. I think we will still be able to see your exhibitions in large halls of other countries, ”Ravil Kalimullovich noted. He thanked the management of the museum for trusting the young author, who had the opportunity to show his works in the Museum of the East, as well as president of the Mardzhani Foundation, Rustam Suleymanov, who supported the sculptor in the implementation of this project.

Also, Ravil Kalimullovich presented memorial signs made by order of the Plenipotentiary of Tatarstan for the 135th anniversary of the birth of G. Tukai. They were received by Director General of the Museum of the East Alexander Sedov, his adviser Tatyana Metaksa, Rustam Suleimanov and curator of exhibitions of the Museum of the East, including the exhibitions of Alfiza Sabirova, Maria Filatova.

“Alfiz attracted attention from the very beginning of his career. I am pleased that every year he takes a new step in creativity, acquires new friends and fans. His work is multifaceted, while it feeds on the roots of his native land, history. “Our past nourishes the tree of the present, which gives the fruits of the future,” is the motto of the recently deceased honored architect of Uzbekistan Sergo Sutyagin. It is quite suitable for the work of Alfiz, ”Rustam Suleymanov said in his speech.

The artist Alfiz Sabirov created his own mythology, elaborated in detail and embodied in a variety of images. This is the world of gods and warriors, oriental princesses, animal totems born by the artist’s imagination.

His works are distinguished by a variety of shapes and volumes, unexpected combinations of materials and textures. The master sprinkles colored drops of semiprecious stones into the bronze, sews the bronze “Stone of Ancestors” with red threads, paints the lips of the goddess Sau invented by him with bright red lipstick. His horses, leopards and other animals that figure in the ancient philosophy of the Turks – Tengrianism, are endowed with new magical properties and sometimes acquire new names. Hence the name of the exhibition in honor of the sculpture of the same name by the author “Ayu bala” (“Child of the Bear”).

Alfiz was born in 1985 in the village of Ishimovo, Perm region. In 2001 he moved to Perm. Here the future sculptor graduated from a pedagogical school.

From 2005 to 2011, Alfiz studied at the Russian Academy of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture. Ilya Glazunov. Since 2013 he has been participating in exhibitions.

In 2014, Sabirov entered international level. His solo exhibitions were held in various Russian and European cities. The sculptor’s works are in many museums and private collections. In 2017, Alfiz joined the Union of Artists of Russia. In the same year, he became a laureate of the Baki Urmanche Award of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan. Sabirov cooperates with world brands, including Lexus, Louis Vuitton, Caparol.

Alfiz Sabirov works not only in sculpture, but also in graphics, tries himself in jewelry. According to his sketches, designer carpets have been created, in which weaving is combined with fragments of bronze. In an effort to cover the full range of experiences, he turns to perfumery and immerses the viewer in his element with the help of perfume scent. At the exhibition at the Museum of the East, the fragrance “Princess” based on the sculpture of the same name by Alfiza was presented.

The artist, brought up in a traditional Tatar family, has absorbed the spirit of the cultures of the past. “There are many national, cosmic, primitive motives and images in my work. It is based on ancient artifacts – things that were found in excavations, once they were ritual objects and have come down to us in the form of fragments or fragments, ”says Alfiz.

At the State Museum of the East, the exhibition runs until October 3.