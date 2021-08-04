Pupils of the children’s camp “Yoldyzlyk” spend their school holidays with benefit

For the fourth year in a row, a unique ethnocultural session takes place in the Kunashak district of the Chelyabinsk region on the territory of the children’s health camp named after G.I. Baymurzin.

Every day the guys have a timetable. Yesterday the children played a real performance based on the old children’s fairy tale “Yomry kumyach” (“Kolobok”) in a modern way, and today the guys are preparing for the Sabantui camp-wide!

Participants of the camp shift study their native language, traditions and culture of the people, learn national songs and dances. Also, the program of ethnocultural change is full of various master classes, quizzes, quests. In general, children have no time to get bored!