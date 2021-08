27 Tatar athletes participate in the 2021 Olympics in Japan

27 Tatar athletes take part in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Japan. 16 of them are Russians, 11 are from foreign countries.

Abdullin Ilfat, archery, Kazakhstan

Aspandiyarova Dina, shooting, Australia

Akhmadiev Ildar, athletics, Tajikistan

Batyrshina Zilya, shooting, RF

Vakhitova Veronika, water polo, RF

Gubaidullina Gulnaz, modern pentathlon, RF

Zagidullina Adelina, fencing, RF

Zakarin Ilnur, cycling, RF

Ibragimov Kamil, fencing, RF

Karimova Elvina, water polo, RF

Karimova Julia, shooting, RF

Kudermetova Veronika, tennis, RF

Kurbanov Ruslan, fencing, Kazakhstan

Latypov Danis, boxing, Bahrain

Minazova Alsou, rowing slalom, RF

Minibaev Victor, diving, RF

Mukhametyanov Vadim, shooting, RF

Rizaev Irek, cycling, RF

Safin Timur, fencing, RF

Safiullin Zakir, boxing, Kazakhstan

Temirov Lenur, wrestling, Ukraine

Fakhrutdinova Alise, modern pentathlon, Uzbekistan

Khaibullin Rishat, rock climbing, Kazakhstan

Khakimova Malika, fencing, Uzbekistan

Khasanova Elvira, athletics, RF

Khatuntseva Gulnaz, cycling, RF

Khafizov Ildar, wrestling, USA