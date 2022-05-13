The opening of the exhibition “Dedicated to Syuyumbika” will take place in St. Petersburg

The creative project “Petersburg-Kazan”, announced in 2020 by the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, was carried out in conjunction with the online competition of children’s creativity “Beloved Tatarstan”.

Children from different cities of Russia took an active part in the project: Kazan, Chistopol, Yelabuga, Toyguzino, St. Petersburg, Tosno, Krasnoye Selo. The winners were awarded with diplomas and certificates. As a result, the winners in different age categories were revealed.