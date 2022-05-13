An exclusive exhibition of folk costumes “The Golden Thread of Times” opened in St. Petersburg

Today in the “Chamber of Crafts” the opening of the exclusive exhibition “Golden Thread of Times” was held, organized by the International Public Organization of Masters of Decorative and Applied Arts “Chamber of Crafts” together with the St. Petersburg public organization of Tatar women “Ak Kalfak-Neva”, the Tatar cultural society “Fayda”, exhibition association “Masters of the World” and the modeling agency “The Podium” within the framework of the year of folk art and intangible cultural heritage of the peoples of Russia.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Crafts Sergey Katkov, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Damir Sabirov, Director of the exhibition association “Masters of the World” Natalia Pisarevskaya, Chairman of “Ak Kalfak-Neva” Firaya Rashitova, Director of the modeling agency “The Podium” Tatyana Golitsyna.

The exhibition presented samples of modern Tatar men’s clothing, which have a discreet design with cut references to traditional forms of national Tatar clothing, decorated with embroidery containing Tatar motifs and designed to be worn on special occasions and for business meetings. This theme was complemented by festive and everyday women’s outfits in the traditions of Tatar folklore.

The presentation, which took place against the backdrop of the exhibition, made a vivid impression on those present of the Syuyumbike stage costume, designed by Rinat Kharisov for the performance, sewn at the Kazan Opera House.

At the opening of the exhibition, there was also a show of the collection of ethnic women’s costume “Undying Traditions” from the master collector Lyudmila Makarova, the author of Russian image costumes, dresses from Pavlovo Posad shawls Elena Chernyshova and a collection of kokoshniks and handmade jewelry by designer Elena Romanova.

Embroidery, sewing with gold threads, weaving, tatting – a multifaceted art carried by women through the centuries, is becoming increasingly popular today. The exhibition “The Golden Thread of Times” allows us to unite our contemporaries with the idea of ​​interethnic culture and traditions, which are based on beauty, talent and centuries-old history.