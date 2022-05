Before the match between Rubin Kazan and Ural, Yekaterinburg will host the Chak-Chak Festival. The match will take place on May 15 at 14:00 Moscow time.

The local football arena will open one hour before the game. An entertainment program and chak-chak tasting are planned.

“This national culinary product of the Bashkirs and Tatars has long been loved all over the world. Cookies made from deep-fried dough pieces mixed with honey syrup will help create a pleasant mood before the game.