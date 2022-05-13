A conference dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria was held in Cheboksary

On May 12, Cheboksary hosted the All-Russian Scientific and Practical Conference dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria.

The conference was attended by representatives of the authorities of the Chuvash Republic, representatives of the clergy of the republic, scientists and guests from neighboring regions.

The event began with a welcoming speech by the rector of the Chechen State Pedagogical University. I. Ya. Yakovlev, Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences, Professor Ivanov Vladimir Nikolaevich. He thanked the Spiritual Spiritual Directorate of the Chechen Republic for cooperation and organization of the scientific and practical conference and stressed the importance of preserving culture and studying history.

Words of greeting from the mufti of the Chuvash Republic, chairman of the DSMR, member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation Albir hazrat Krganov were read by his deputy Gainutdinov Ildar hazrat. Albir hazrat Krganov in his message expressed his gratitude to the conference committee, the rector of the Chechen State Pedagogical University. I. A. Yakovlev for supporting the organization of the conference, and also emphasized the need to maintain interfaith relations, preserve folk culture and traditions.

The Minister of Culture, Nationalities and Archival Affairs of the Chuvash Republic Svetlana Anatolyevna Kalikova, in her greeting, emphasized that Islam undoubtedly influenced not only the social, but also the cultural sphere of life of the inhabitants of the Volga region. Svetlana Anatolyevna also noted that thanks to the joint work, Chuvashia is famous for its hospitality, peace and harmony among peoples.

Lukshin Alexey Petrovich, First Deputy Minister of Education and Youth Policy of the Chuvash Republic, thanked the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Chuvash Republic and the university committee for organizing such a significant conference, which brought together representatives of different nationalities.

Nikolaeva Natalya Alekseevna, chairman of the Women’s Union of Chuvashia, spoke about the importance of spiritual development and maintaining peace, and this conference was another step towards maintaining peace in the lands of Chuvashia.

The plenary part of the scientific-practical conference was started by Burkhanov Albert Akhmetzhanovich, Chairman of the Regional Public Organization “Society of Tatar Local Historians of the Republic of Tatarstan”, Head of the Committee for Work with Local Historians of the Executive Committee of the CGT, Professor and Honored Scientist of the Republic of Tatarstan with a report on the topic “On the path of Ahmed ibn Fadlan through 1100 years…” Albert Akhmetzhanovich also on behalf of the Chairman of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Gabtelgayazovich Shaykhraziev conveyed greetings and letters of thanks to Andrey Genadyevich Berman, Associate Professor, Head of the Department of National and World History of ChSPU. I. Ya. Yakovlev, the staff of the Chechen State Pedagogical University, the chairman of the Spiritual Muslim Board of the Chechen Republic, Mansur Hazrat Khaibullov, and others.

Mufti of the Penza region Hazrat Abubekir Yunkin made a dua for peace and tranquility on earth, and also addressed with gratitude to all the inhabitants of the republic for the help provided to refugees from the DPR and LPR. Hazrat Abubekir Yunkin spoke about the high level of interaction between the state and religion in Russia.

Niyaz hazrat Sabirov, imam of the Apanaev mosque in Kazan, deputy Mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan, conveyed greetings from the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil hazrat Samigullin. Niyaz Hazrat emphasized the importance of celebrating all the events related to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria, since this became an impetus for development for all the peoples of the Volga region, not only the Tatars.

Boguslavsky Georgy Leonidovich The Minister of Culture, Nationalities and Archival Affairs of the Chuvash Republic also greeted the conference participants and awarded letters of thanks to the imams of Chuvashia, who have been carrying out religious activities with the population for almost their entire lives.

Since the conference is not just all-Russian and international, but also inter-confessional, Priest Nikolai Kornienko, head of the diocesan department for relations between the Church and society, was also an invited guest.

After all the greetings and awards with charitable letters between the rector of the Chechen State Pedagogical University named after. I. Yakovlev and the Spiritual Spiritual Administration of the Chechen Republic signed an agreement on cooperation.

Izmailov Iskander Lerunovich, leading researcher at the Institute of History. Sh. Marjani of the