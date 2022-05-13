Laishevsky schoolchildren were told about ancient Bulgaria

On the occasion of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria, within the framework of the Year of Folk Art and Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia, employees of the Central Children’s Library for students of the MBOU “Gymnasium No. 1 in Laishevo” conducted a tour of the history of ancient Bulgaria “I look into the depths of centuries with excitement … “.

As part of the event, the children were invited to make an unusual journey into the distant past, to the state that arose and flourished on the territory of our Republic of Tatarstan more than a thousand years ago.

The journey began with the story of the ancient legend “Kubrat Khan and his sons.” Having plunged into the world of the history of ancient times, the children got acquainted with the culture of the ancient Bulgars, learned about the history of one of the world religions – Islam, about Muslim traditions and the revival of monuments of world culture in Tatarstan.

At the end of the event, they drew attention to books on the history and culture of the Volga Bulgaria, which introduce excavations, the revival of objects of cultural and historical significance, as centers of spiritual memory, cities, as centers of trade and crafts, various achievements in the field of construction and architecture, culture and art . The children learned a lot of new and interesting things from history, and some of them even shared their impressions about the beauty and grandeur of the Bulgarian Museum-Reserve.