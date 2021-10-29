The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan hosted a round table to discuss the All-Russian Population Census

In the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, a meeting was held between Damir Iskhakov, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Editor-in-Chief of the Tugan Gir magazine, political scientist and public figure Ruslan Aisin, with the leaders of Tatar public associations, Tatar entrepreneurs, representatives of creative associations and youth associations region.

The participants of the round table discussed ways of preserving national languages, summed up the preliminary results of the work of the Tatar public associations of the region, events held within the framework of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity. The main topic of the meeting was the all-Russian population census.

The meeting was opened by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region Renat Valiullin. He noted that the Tatars joined the multinational texture of St. Petersburg from the first days of the city’s foundation. The Tatar community was formed mainly from the number of people involved in the construction of the city from Kazan, Kasimov, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza and other places.