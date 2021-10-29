Fakhrutdin Kanyukayev: “It is very important for us to designate our national self-identity”

Dear citizens of the Samara region!

The All-Russian Population Census, which began on October 15, has passed half the way. Many conscientious citizens take an active part in this important and necessary social and political process. It is very important for us to designate our national self-identity, which will make it possible to further determine the vector of national development, preservation of our national culture and native language.

Samara region is a multinational region. Tatars, the second largest indigenous population in the region, as well as in the country as a whole, are one of the cementing factors of multinational friendship. Their centuries-old history, rich culture, remarkable national traditions, their outstanding personalities in the past and present are the pride of not only the Tatars, but all the peoples of Russia.

When designating our affiliation and native language, we must remember this!

Fakhrutdin Badretdinovich Kanyukaev,

member of the Presidium of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars,

President of the SRTOO “Duslyk” (“Friendship”).