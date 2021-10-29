A cultural and educational center continues to be built at the Gail Mosque in Kazan

A cultural and educational center is being built at the Gail Mosque in Kazan. It will be a complex consisting of a madrasah, a restaurant and a sports hall. Now the workers are starting to carry out internal communications.

Rustam khazrat Khairullin, imam-khatib of the Gaila mosque:

– Both children and adults will study here. Depending on those who want to come to the lessons. We are together with all the people, there is no separate sponsor – everyone is involved.

Each brick and all building materials of the madrasah were bought with donations from parishioners. They have been building it for two years already. Much has been done. But the same amount is yet to come.

In the two-story building next to the educational classrooms, there will be a room for distributing food, rooms for ablution, and the first floor will be given over to a library.

Anis Tagirov, head of the economic department of the Gaila mosque:

– Everyone is very active! There are no indifferent people. Even though a brick, even a nail, they give us a gift. We see this as a great success!

The Gail Mosque, which is translated from Tatar as a family, in the near future will create all the conditions so that Muslim families can receive Islamic education in one place. Everyone can contribute to construction. How to participate, you can find out by the phone number on the screen.