The publishing house “Khuzur” DUM RT has published the book “About Islam: for teenagers” in the Tatar language

The publishing house “Khuzur” DUM RT has published a book “About Islam: for adolescents” in the Tatar language. This book has been prepared for adolescents taking steps to learn about Islam. The purpose of this publication is to explain to young readers in an easy and accessible language the important concepts of religion, an explanation of Sharia decisions. The book provides complete information about such main fardas as reciting namaz, observing fasting, performing Hajj and explaining in detail the procedure for performing them.

The publication was prepared on the basis of the book “Fundamentals of Islamic Knowledge” by the publishing house “Khuzur”, and we sincerely believe that this manual will be useful for everyone in acquiring knowledge and studying Sharia issues.

The book can be purchased at the Khuzur Publishing House in Kazan, as well as ordered remotely through the online store:

Shop: Kazan, st. Paris Commune, 6. Tel .: +7 (960) 072-74-63

Warehouse: Kazan, Gazovaya st., 14. Tel .: +7 (966) 250-00-09

Online store: huzurshop.ru