The Kazakh film “18 kilohertz” became the winner of the Grand Prix of the Kazan Film Festival

The Kazakh film “18 kilohertz” becomes the winner of the Grand Prix of the Kazan Film Festival

The 17th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival has ended in Kazan. At the closing ceremony held at the Pyramid cultural and entertainment complex, films became known – the winners of the competition program, as well as the winners of the special prizes of a major film forum.

The organizing committee has accepted 584 applications from 45 countries of the world this year. True, not all of them entered the competition program – 50 films were selected by the selection committee.

“When we talk about the festival of Muslim cinema, even though it has been taking place for several years, there is always some excitement. Every time we start writing its script as if from scratch. We carefully sort out the list of invited guests and try to compose an interesting rich program of the festival so that it is interesting not only for residents of the city, but also for international guests, “said Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council” Milli Shura “of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev.

The winner of the Grand Prix became a film from Kazakhstan “18 kilohertz” directed by Farhat Sharipov.

18 kilohertz is the frequency of sound that adults cannot hear. The film tells about the difficult but free life of street teenagers in the late 90s.

The picture itself is somewhat autobiographical: earlier the director admitted that, as a teenager in dashing nineties, he more than once became a witness, and sometimes a participant in lawlessness on the streets of Almaty.

Alcohol, drugs and rock and roll were the main leitmotifs of both a bygone era and the film itself. The story reveals one of the sides of the eternal conflict between fathers and children.

“This year there are many films that touch upon topics that have bothered all people in the world from time immemorial. First of all, this is, of course, the theme of the family, ”said Elchin Musaoglu, chairman of the competition committee, Azerbaijani film director, screenwriter, actor, producer, co-founder of the Society for Assisting in the Development of Documentary Films and Copyright Programs.

At the closing ceremony it became known that the French-Spanish film “Two Options” directed by Gon Carid was recognized as the best short feature film.

The best feature-length and short-length documentary was also named. These were the Tatarstan film “Between the Seven Islands” by Almaz Nurgaliyev and the Iranian film “Parizad” by Mehdi Imani Shahmari.

In the youngest competition nomination “National Competition” the best film became the film “Cool Eyes” directed by Ainur Zinnatov.