The Tatars of Bulgaria took part in the action “Tatarcha dictation”

Today, all over the world, our compatriots are taking part in the Tatarcha dictation action. The Tatars of Bulgaria also joined the World Action. Members of the Tatar society in Bulgaria wrote online in the cities of Burgas, Sofia, Tryavna and Kazan.

The purpose of the action is to increase interest in the Tatar language, develop skills

correct speech and spelling in literary language, self-check

spelling and grammatical errors, popularization of philologists and

teachers of the native language, fostering respect for the Tatar language, its

historical and cultural values.