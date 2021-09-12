The Tatars of Bulgaria took part in the action “Tatarcha dictation”

Today, all over the world, our compatriots are taking part in the Tatarcha dictation action. The Tatars of Bulgaria also joined the World Action. Members of the Tatar society in Bulgaria wrote online in the cities of Burgas, Sofia, Tryavna and Kazan.
The purpose of the action is to increase interest in the Tatar language, develop skills
correct speech and spelling in literary language, self-check
spelling and grammatical errors, popularization of philologists and
teachers of the native language, fostering respect for the Tatar language, its
historical and cultural values.