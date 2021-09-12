American Tatars took part in the action “Tatarcha dictation”

Florida Tatars take part in the action 4 times, since 2018. The dictation was written in the Hallandale area in the suburbs of Miami. The text was read by Ramziya Vasilyeva, one of the active members of the Tatar community in Florida, the daughter of famous, hereditary doctors of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The organizer of the action in Florida, an active member of the Tatars of Florida society, Gulnara Gareeva, after writing the dictation, presented everyone with Letters of Thanks. The evening ended with a tea party with Tatar national sweets.