In the Novosibirsk region took part in the action “Tatarcha dictation”

Today, September 12, in the city of Novosibirsk, Berdsk and in the districts of the Novosibirsk region: Barabinsky, Ubinsky, Kyshtovsky, Kuibyshevsky, Chanovsky and others, the World Test of Tatar literacy called “Tatarcha dictation” was held.

“Tatarcha dictation” is an annual voluntary and free educational action for everyone.

Organizers: Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, World Forum of Tatar Youth, Kazan (Volga Region) Federal University, Institute of Philology and Intercultural Communication, TV and Radio Company “New Age”, as well as all regional Tatar autonomies and Tatar cultural institutions in Russia and abroad.

The world educational action “Tatarcha dictation” is carried out in order to implement the State Program of the Republic of Tatarstan “Preservation, study and development of the state languages ​​of the Republic of Tatarstan and other languages ​​in the Republic of Tatarstan in 2014-2020.”

The action is held within the framework of the state program of the Republic of Tatarstan “Preservation of the national identity of the Tatar people (2020-2023)”.