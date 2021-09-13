Members of the Board of the Tatar Society “Syuyumbike” of the Republic of Poland wrote “Tatarcha dictation” in online format

Members of the Board of the Tatar Society “Syuyumbike” of the Warmia and Mazury region of the Republic of Poland wrote the dictation in an online format.

Before the start of the dictation, the chairman of the society, Farida Rizvanovich, noted the importance of holding such worldwide actions that contribute to the rallying of the Tatar people and expressed gratitude to the World Congress of Tatars for the great work carried out in this direction.

