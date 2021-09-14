tatruen
Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Tatar Yorty Museum in Ulyanovsk

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Gabtelgayazovich Shaikhraziev during his trip to the Ulyanovsk region got acquainted with the Tatar Yorty museum. It is located in the Zavolzhsky district of the city of Ulyanovsk. The guests were met by the chairman of the national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Zavolzhsky region, Rafael Nazmutdinov.

The Tatar Yorty Museum presents the life of our people, the life of our grandparents in the village. After visiting the museum, Vasil Shaikhraziev planted young trees in the courtyard of the house.

