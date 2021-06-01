The regional final of the competition “Tatar Kyzy 2021” will be held in St. Petersburg

On June 4 at 18:00 in the Central House of Culture “Moskovsky” the final of the competition “Tatar kyzy of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region” will be held.

The competition includes several stages, where applicants for the crown will have to, within a certain time, as original, fun and truthful as possible tell about themselves, answer questions from the jury, demonstrate their creative skills and, in fact, show their beauty.

The jury assesses: knowledge of traditions, communication skills in the Tatar language, open-mindedness, femininity, grace, charm.

9 contestants will take part in the final. The main idea of ​​the competition is the continuity of generations, the preservation of traditions and language.