The project “300 years of discovery – the Conquest of Siberia” is over

The project “300 years of discoveries – the Conquest of Siberia”, presented by the Regional Media Holding “Kuzbass” and the Kuzbass Museum-Reserve “Tomskaya Pisanitsa” under the leadership of the Ministry of Culture and National Policy of Kuzbass, has been completed.

On May 29 in the city of Novokuznetsk the Orel strug completed its route. Participants of the reconstruction project “300 years of discoveries” were greeted at a celebration in the “Kuznetsk Fortress”. Hundreds of Novokuznetsk residents, as well as guests of the city, were able to take part in interactive performances, get acquainted with the work of local potters, artists and masters of other crafts, and treat themselves to dishes of national cuisines. The Nur team of the Tatar autonomy took an active part in the event, presenting an exhibition of Tatar culture.