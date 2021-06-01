Uraza-bairam holiday was held in Nizhnekamsk “Family” park

On May 29, the holiday of Eid al-Adha was held in Nizhnekamsk “Family” park. On behalf of the city administration, the deputy head of the NMR, the deputy mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Timur Gareev, congratulated the Muslims. Imam mukhtasib of Nizhnekamsk region Salikh khazrat Ibragimov wished believers to spend this family holiday actively, remembering and thanks to the Almighty. After the officials, the stage of the Family Park was filled with children. They showed a theatrical performance staged by Gulnaz Sibgatullina “Mdrәsәdәgılem alabyz.” The audience really liked the production, and Fnun Babai looked especially sincere among the children, who easily and with improvisation played his role.

The spectator tribune was filled with residents of Nizhnekamsk and guests of the city. There were representatives of national diasporas, public organizations and honorary citizens of the city. After the children’s performance, the host of the event Elmar Abdullin held a thematic quiz with the audience. For correct answers everyone was pleased with prizes. The entire territory of the park was in a festive bustle. For children and adults, master classes were organized from the Union of Masters of Nizhnekamsk, from the regional children’s technopark “Quantorium”, from the ecological and biological center, master classes on tying scarves, on painting with henna “mehendi”. There was a brisk trade in baked goods, halal hot dogs and national dishes.

Equestrian school “Aktay” pleased the guests of the holiday with cute pony horses and rode the children on horseback and in a cart. The animators gathered around them noisy gangs of children, and the show of soap bubbles did not leave indifferent adults either. The sale of children’s toys, original handicrafts, stoles and scarves was organized. Traditionally, sports competitions were held for children and adults. There was a medical prevention center.

A thematic exhibition “Tatar Theologians” from the Centralized Library System was launched. The organizers of the holiday created a warm, kind family atmosphere in the park. This was especially felt under white birches on blankets, where people settled down with families or a circle of friends and relatives and slowly ate barbecue, pilaf, chak-chak, ochpochmak, washed down with hot tea. The holiday was a success!