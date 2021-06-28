The Republican competition “Dobry krai (Good land) – Igehek zhire” has ended

The stage of signing agreements following the results of the republican competition for support of organizations of municipal regions of the Republic of Tatarstan, implementing a set of measures aimed at the development of volunteering on ​​the territory of the region “Dobryi Krai – Igelek Zhire”, has come to an end.

For the first time, the “Good Land – Ighek Zhire” competition was held in the Republic of Tatarstan in 2020 thanks to the victories in the “Region of Good Deeds” competition.

The purpose of the competition was to create conditions for the sustainable development of the volunteer (volunteer) community in the municipalities of the Republic of Tatarstan, improving the quality of life of people and for increasing the number of citizens involved in volunteer activities.

The winners of the competition in 2020 are Bugulminsky, Tyulyachinsky, Zelenodolsky, Mamadyshsky, Nizhnekamsky, Leninogorsky, Alekseevsky, Nurlatsky, Cheremshansky, Bavlinsky, Agryzsky districts and cities – Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny.

According to the results of the competition, with 10 winners and 3 holders of special prizes, tripartite agreements were signed between the ANO “Information Resource Center for Volunteering of the Republic of Tatarstan”, Executive Committee of each municipal district and directly the organization engaged in volunteering.

The subject of such agreements is the development and popularization of volunteering of the Republic of Tatarstan, stimulating the participation of the population in the successful implementation of socially significant volunteer activities, supporting the activities of existing and creating new conditions for the emergence of various directions of volunteer organizations and initiatives that ensure the demand for participation of volunteers in solving social problems and involving the public in volunteer (volunteer) activities, as well as increasing the prestige of volunteering (volunteering) in society, contributing to an increase in the population of the Republic of Tatarstan involved in volunteer (volunteer) activities.

As a result, each municipal volunteer center received material and technical equipment (design elements, handouts and office equipment), as well as comprehensive support within the framework of concluding a trilateral agreement.