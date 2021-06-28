Ranis Gilyazetdinov, an athlete from Naberezhnye Chelny, became the Absolute Batyr of the International Mining Sabantuy

International miners’ Sabantuy took place in Kemerovo today. More than 200 delegates from foreign countries and regions of Russia, who devoted themselves to the profession of a miner, were invited to Kuzbass.

Within the framework of the holiday, competitions in the Tatar national wrestling Koresh were held here. Batyrs from different regions competed for the title of absolute Batyr Sabantuy. The winner became Ranis Gilyazutdinov, a 25-year-old native of Naberezhnye Chelny.

The awards to the winners in various weight categories were presented by First Deputy Governor of the Kemerovo Region, Chairman of the Government of Kuzbass Vyacheslav Telegin and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev.

“I came here as part of my team from the city of Naberezhnye Chelny. I liked Sabantuy very much, I would like such events to be held in the future in order to come, have a good time and participate in competitions. I myself have been engaged in wrestling since the first class, I advise all athletes to train hard and be brave, – said Ranis Gilyazutdinov.

The winner was awarded the prize of President of the Republic of Tatarstan – a car, and, according to the old custom of the Tatar people, Batyr carried on his shoulders the main trophy – a ram.