Today the International Mining Sabantuy took place in Kemerovo for the first time. A kind of national holiday honoring miners was organized by the Government of the Kemerovo region and the Republic of Tatarstan as part of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Kuzbass.

More than 200 miners from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Donbass, as well as from Kemerovo, Tomsk, Irkutsk, Sakhalin, Orenburg regions, Krasnoyarsk, Perm, Kamchatka regions, the Republics of Altai, Komi, Bashkortostan came to the holiday.

The official part of Sabantui began with a video greeting from Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergei Tsivilev, later the guests of Sabantui were welcomed by First Deputy Governor of the Kemerovo Region, Chairman of the Government of Kuzbass Vyacheslav Telegin and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev.

In his speech, Vyacheslav Telegin recalled that on behalf of the governor, the miners’ Sabantuy will be held annually. At the end of his speech, Deputy Governor awarded Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev with the medal “300th Anniversary of Kuzbass”.

The same medals were awarded to the mufti of the Kemerovo region, the chairman of the Kemerovo national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars Tagir Bikchantaev, members of the Kemerovo national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars, labor veterans and workers of the coal mining industry Akram Gattarov, Ravil Shaydullin and Rustam Sharafutdinov.

In his speech, Vasil Shaikhraziev read out the greeting of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on the occasion of the national holiday Sabantui. In his speech, Vasil Shaikhraziev emphasized that the chronicle of the Soviet Union was written down with labor feat of the Soviet people, including the Tatars. “This is, first of all, our history, it is especially pleasant that the miners’ Sabantuy began with a parade of veterans, because these heroes of labor, people, carried on their shoulders happiness and prosperity, faith in tomorrow. The current generation is proud of you and expresses great gratitude, ”Vasil Shaikhraziev noted in his speech.

Further, chairman of the National Council presented medals of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR to chairman of the national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the city of Perm, honored miner of the Russian Federation Danir Zakirov, a member of the regional public organization of the Tatar congress of the Sverdlovsk region, general director of the society “Berezovsky mine” Farid Nabiullin, also Vasil Shaikhraziev on behalf of Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan presented with Gratitude of the President of Tatarstan Evgeny Nurgaliev, a member of the board of the national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Kemerovo region, the head of the local national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of Prokopyevsk, Nail Khismatullin, then chairman of the National Council awarded Chairman of the World Congress of Tatars “For great services to the Tatar people” local national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the city of Novokuznetsk, chairman of the board of directors of SibElectro LLC Varis Kulmukhametov.