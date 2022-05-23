The results of the I Regional competition of children’s drawings “Peoples of the Volga Bulgaria through the eyes of children” were summed up in Penza

In Penza, the results of the 1st Regional competition of children’s drawings “The peoples of the Volga Bulgaria through the eyes of children”, timed to coincide with the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the peoples of the Volga Bulgaria, were summed up.

In total, more than 70 works of young artists were sent – participants in the competition from the Penza region, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Republic of Bashkortostan, each drawing was original and beautiful in its own way.

The members of the Jury had to make a difficult choice. The guys did their best – so much diligence and talent was invested in these works, made with pencils, felt-tip pens, paints, embroidered with threads.

Winners receive a Diploma and a memorable gift, participants who did not win prizes receive a Certificate of Participation.

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to all the contestants for the great work!