A new location of the Tatar village will be built in the center of Chelny to Sabantuy

This year, in the center of Naberezhnye Chelny, next to the Maidan, a new format of the Tatar village will appear. Workers of Gorzelenkhoz are engaged in the arrangement, now it is being installed. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the mayor’s office of the city.

The complex will include a mill, a house 10 by 8 meters, a gazebo 8 by 4 meters with a real stove. Nearby there will be a barn, a mini-garden, and carved gates will be installed at the entrance.

The entire territory will be fenced with a beautiful wooden fence. The site will also house six trade pavilions selling handmade goods. A novelty this year will be a well with a crane.

The plow festival in Chelny will be held on June 18. Earlier, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov approved the dates for the celebration of Sabantuy.