Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod region held an ethno-festival “Multicolor of Tatar culture”

In the children’s library. A. Gaidar of the Nizhny Novgorod region, together with the Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod region, a children’s ethno-festival “The multicolor of Tatar culture” was held.

A presentation was shown with a story about traditions, national holidays, dishes, national costumes. The children played the Tatar folk game “Tubeteika” and showed a scene from a folk tale.

Also, the young spectators warmly and joyfully met the activist of the autonomy Kamilya, who introduced them to the culture of the Tatar people, performed a Tatar groovy folk dance. She also presented the children with national sweets and books that will replenish the already existing Tatar corner in the library.

A large-scale and interesting event of the Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod Region was held together with the library.