In the Tyumen region, the participants of the event “Yazgy Monar” visited the complex “Isker”

The ancestral city of Isker is an epoch-making place from which Siberia originates. This place attracts guests with its history like a magnet.

Within the framework of the Festival of Tatar creativity, the participants of the event “Yazgy monar” visited the historical and memorial complex “Isker”.

Many guests have already visited this complex more than once within the framework of the Isker-җyen International Festival. The guests were pleased that new objects appeared on the territory of the historical and memorial complex, a coniferous forest grew, a mosque rises with golden crescents.