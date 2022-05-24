Vasil Shaikhraziev is on a working trip to Ulyanovsk

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaykhraziev is on a working trip to Ulyanovsk. Today there is a regular meeting of the organizing committee for the preparation of the XXII Federal Sabantuy in the Ulyanovsk region, which will be held on June 17-18 this year.

The event will also be attended by the Governor of the Ulyanovsk region Alexei Russkikh. Nizhnekamsk region participates in the organization of Sabantuy in Ulyanovsk. The meeting is attended by the head of the district Ramil Mullin, responsible representatives of Tatarstan and the Ulyanovsk region.