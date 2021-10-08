The Tatar State Philharmonic named after G. Tukai hosted an event dedicated to the great Tatar poetess Sazhida Suleimanova

On October 4, a literary and poetry evening dedicated to the great Tatar poetess Sazhida Suleimanova was held at the Tatar State Philharmonic named after G. Tukai. That evening, they talked about the life of the poetess, her work and poetry, theater and film actors read her poems, vocalists gave the audience their wonderful performance. The magnificent script was created by the poetess Ilsiyar Iksanova, the wonderful production was directed by Ildar Khairullin.

Rustem Gainetdinov:

“Well done, Ildar Khairullin, made an excellent production, without strain, but kept the whole audience in suspense. Seven actors, a chamber orchestra and a small circle of singers made a magnificent performance. Askhat Khismatov was especially beautiful (he very successfully got into the image of Adib Malikov) and Alsu Gainullin in the role of Sazhida Suleimanova …

For two hours, following the magnificent poems and songs, we walked through the stages of the life of the folk poetess. Many in the hall were crying. ”

This event was held as part of the cycle of concerts of the Tatar Philharmonic “Galiҗәnap Shagyyr”.