in News, Slider, National life, Culture, General news, 07.10.2021 0 5

Today, on the first day of the month Rabigul-auval (October 7), a regular meeting has been held in Kazan on the implementation of the image of the Tatar batyr – the Tugan Batyr project. The meeting was attended by the mufti of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin and one of the co-founders of the Bulatov Group company, one of the heads of the national tourist complex “Tugan avylym”, president of the grappling federation of the Republic of Tatarstan Radik Abdrakhmanov. The meeting was held within the framework of agreements between the leaders on cooperation in creating and popularizing the image of the Tatar batyr.

Radik Abdrakhmanov noted that the project of publishing a book-fairy tale “The Legends of Tugan Batyr” became the holder of a grant from the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives. The mission of this project: the revival of the image of the Tatar batyr and the strengthening of Tatar family values.

Earlier, based on the Tatar oral folk art, the participants of the working group formed a concept – a collective image, for which the following qualities are inherent: brave, courageous, strong, savvy, reliable, striving to master new knowledge and crafts.

At the same time, according to the idea of ​​the authors, Tugan Batyr should be a devoted keeper of family traditions, connecting the past and future generations, a hero, ready to defend his homeland, because the continuity of family traditions is the most important message conveyed by Tugan Batyr – he must return to the origins the young Tatar generation, which, leaving their ancestral home, plunges into multicultural conditions and loses family values.

The book of fairy tales “Legends of Tugan Batyr” is planned to be published in 2 formats: as an illustrated book in Tatar, Russian and English and in audio version.

Radik Abdrakhmanov told the participants of today’s meeting that work is currently underway on the creation of the Tugan Batyr brand book and its logo. The logo is based on Batyr, Sokol and Kon. To discuss the logo and its revision, the next meeting is planned with the participation of writers, artists, illustrators, literary critics.

It is planned that the publication will help strengthen in society and educate in the younger generation the moral values ​​that have been formed over the centuries in the culture of the Tatar people and in the all-Russian space.