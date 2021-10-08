The Menzelinsky Drama Theater opens the 86th season with the premiere of the play “Syaseme, seimiseme …” (“love, don’t love …”)

On October 15 Menzelinsky State Tatar Drama Theater named after Sabir Amutbayev will open the 86th theatrical season with the play “Suyaseme, suimiseme …” (” love, do not love…”) based on the play by Florid Bulyakov. This was reported to IA “Tatar-inform” by tchief head of the theater Nursiba Adieva.

The author of the production is a young director from Ufa Ilsur Kazakbaev. He is a successful director who has directed over a dozen performances on various stages. In 2007 he graduated from the Higher Theater School named after. Shchepkina at the State Academic Maly Theater of Russia, is a laureate of the State Republican Youth Prize of the Republic of Belarus named after I. Sh. Babich (2017).

In the new season, the theater will also present the premieres of Sitsa Tui (Calico Wedding), Onytmaska ​​Ide tkunne (Wouldn’t Forget the Past), Tashlap Kitmә (Don’t Leave) and Kinayat һәm җәza ( Crime and Punishment “) – Ilsur Kazakbaev also directed this production.

The premiere of “Syaseme, seimiseme …” was staged under the federal program “Culture of a Small Homeland”. Holders of the “Pushkin Card” will also be able to watch this performance.

On October 15, on the birthday of the theater founder Sabir Amutbayev, an online chess tournament will be organized.

In addition, this year the team celebrates the 85th anniversary of its foundation, anniversary events will take place on November 17 and 18, 2021, and all tours in Moscow, Ufa and Kazan will be held under the auspices of this event.