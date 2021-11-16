The Ulyanovsk Region summed up the results of the award “For Contribution to the Development of Interethnic Relations”

We remind that the Governor’s Award in developing interethnic relations in the Ulyanovsk region is held annually. It is aimed at strengthening the all-Russian civil identity and unity of the multinational people of the country living in the territory of the Ulyanovsk region.

Thus, in the nomination for his contribution to strengthening the all-Russian civic identity and unity of the Russian nation, ensuring political and social stability, developing democratic institutions, the prize was awarded to the Chairman of the Ulyanovsk regional Azerbaijani national-cultural autonomy, Islam Huseynov.

The chairman of the regional Tatar national-cultural autonomy Ramis Safin was determined as the winner in the nomination for his contribution to the harmonization of interethnic relations, the preservation and support of ethnocultural and linguistic diversity on the territory of the Ulyanovsk region, traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.

For the successful social and cultural adaptation of foreign citizens on the territory of the Ulyanovsk region, the award was received by Marina Denisova, director of the Center for work with foreign students at UlSU. Irina Samoilova, Chairman of the Regional German National-Cultural Autonomy, was encouraged for her contribution to ensuring the equality of human rights and freedoms regardless of race, nationality, attitude to religion.

“I have been managing the national autonomy in the Ulyanovsk region for about 30 years. She devoted her life to the development of national culture and traditions, native language, education of the younger generation. I am glad that I am making a contribution to strengthening interethnic unity. For example, this year, together with the Ulyanovsk – Cultural Capital Foundation, we held the Youth Workshop forum. It brought together creative youth from among the Russian Germans. There were participants from the regions of Russia, as well as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, ”said Irina Samoilova.

She also noted that in the Ulyanovsk region, great attention is paid to the issues of nationalities, including the preservation and development of the culture and traditions of peoples. Let us remind you that a grant competition is held annually in the region for non-profit organizations in the field of interethnic relations.

The winners of the competition received a certificate of awarding the prize, as well as cash incentives.