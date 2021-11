The main advantage of chak-chak is a unique recipe for production, which goes back to the period of the Volga Bulgaria. It was then, according to legend, that the famous Tatar delicacy appeared, according to the website of the competition.

The health benefits of chak-chak are due to the use of natural honey in its production.

The largest chak-chak, weighing 4026 kg, was made in Kazan in 2018.