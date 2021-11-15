The results of the correspondence (qualifying) stage of the III Regional Children’s Folklore Competition “Turgai” have been summed up. The face-to-face stage will take place on November 28, 2021, beginning at 11.00 a.m. in the library. M. Yu. Lermontov.

The purpose of this competition is the development of the child’s personality, education

feelings of respect and respect for national culture, folk

traditions, family values.

The competition was attended by children’s folklore and choreographic

collectives, soloists, instrumental creativity.

In total, more than 100 works were sent to the competition. Of these, 49

winners of the III Regional Children’s Folklore Competition “Turgai”.

The jury was impressed by the rich repertoire of folklore and choreographic

collectives of Tatar folk art, as well as solo performances.

Our guys are not only interested in the language, the history of their people, but

and respect the national culture, folk traditions,

family values, the traditional culture of the Tatars, not only of the Penza

edge, but also Russia.

The event is held within the framework of the project “Cultural –

educational marathon “Our unity in diversity” supported

By the Presidential Grants Foundation 2021 for the development of civil society.

The winners are invited to the face-to-face stage of the children’s folklore

competition “Turgai”, which will be held on November 28, 2021 in the Penza Regional Library named after M.Yu. Lermontov.