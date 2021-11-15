Effective communication with children and the Japanese experience of learning the Tatar language – a seminar for teachers will be held in Kazan

Training seminars for teachers of the Tatar language continue in Kazan. On November 18, at the “Unber” Lyceum, practicing teachers who apply new training programs in their work will share their experience with colleagues. The program of the second seminar, to which 300 teachers were invited, consists of five lectures from Kazan and foreign experts on different methods of language learning, the use of playing techniques in the classroom according to the Meshcheryakova system, as well as motivating students.

The teacher of Tatar and English languages, co-author of the new generation textbook “Sulam” Elvira Markova will talk about the methods of effective language teaching using this textbook.

Teachers learn about the basics of teaching in the international Cambridge system from the head of the international program of the Bala City school, Seamus Call. The lecturer will speak in English, simultaneous translation into Tatar will be available for listeners.

In turn, graduate student of the Tokyo University of Foreign Languages ​​Yuto Hishiyama will share his experience in studying the Tatar language and talk about the peculiarities of teaching it at a Japanese university.

Faniya Gazizova, a teacher of the Tatar language and literature of school No. 117, a tutor of the system of Valeria Meshcheryakova, will introduce her colleagues to the techniques of the game in the classroom.

Airat Khabibullin, an English teacher at the Unber Lyceum, will speak on the topic of effective communication with the children’s audience and increasing pupils’ interest in the language.

The seminar will begin at 15:00 at the Unber Lyceum at the address: Yunus Akhmetzyanov’s passage, 9.

The cycle of seminars organized by the Mayor’s Office of Kazan in the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity will continue until the end of December. The first seminar took place at the end of October and was attended by 280 teachers.