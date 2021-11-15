At the University of Ada, the International Scientific Conference “Tatars of Lithuania” was held

Baku held an international scientific conference “Tatars Lithuania”, organized by the ADA University, the Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan and the International Fund of the Turkic Culture and Heritage.

The event was attended by representatives of academic circles, diploma, media, as well as members of the Tatar diaspora of Azerbaijan and students.

With a welcoming speech to the participants of the conference, the decan of the School of Public and International Relations of the University of ADA Anar Vaaliev, Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidius Navikas, President of the International Foundation for the Turkic Culture and Heritage Guni Efendiyev and Poland Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Pokorski.

In his speech, Ambassador Egidius Navikas stressed that multiculturalism is one of the important values ​​divided by Azerbaijan and Lithuania, stressing the importance of raising awareness of the history and heritage of ethnic minorities.

“In Lithuania, there are two unique Turkic minorities – Tatars and Karais. 2021 announced the Year of the Lithuanian Parliament of the history and culture of the Lithuanian Tatars, and 2022 – the year of the history and culture of Lithuanian caraims, “the Lithuanian Ambassador said.

Speaking at the event, President of the International Foundation of the Turkic Culture and Heritage of Gunay Efendiyev stressed the importance of popularizing the history and culture of Turkic peoples who managed to preserve their originality and not lost their centuries-old traditions, and in this context noted the Tatars living in Lithuania, which, despite their small nature, Consider a worthy place in Lithuanian society.

“In the direction of the promotion of the material and cultural values ​​of the Turkic peoples in the international arena, the International Fund of Turkic Culture and Heritage successfully cooperates with the Embassy of Lithuania in Azerbaijan,” said Gunai Efendiyev.

At the end of the conference, representatives of the Tatar diaspora of Azerbaijan have demonstrated music numbers to the conference participants