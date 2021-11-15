Forum “Akyl Fabrikasy” started in Kazan

The first day of the Akyl Fabrikasy Republican Forum opened with the Ak Bars Bank lecture hall. The event will take place in Kazan from 12 to 14 November.

The forum is held within the educational platform “Achyk University” (“Open University”) and covers four areas: IT, Education, Marketing and promotion of ethnocultural projects, Culture & Urbanism.

Let us remind you that Achyk University is a modern educational resource, a place for meetings with specialists in the field of linguistics, information technology, PR, local history and education.

For three days, heads of ministries and departments, entrepreneurs, project managers, bloggers, marketers, employees of the Institute of Applied Semiotics of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan, the University of Talents, KAI, the Center for Digital Transformation, the Fund for Regional Innovation Projects AIRR will speak to the audience of the forum.

The events will be held in two languages. Upon completion of the educational forum, course visitors will receive certificates “Achyk University”.