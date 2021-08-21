The XIII All-Russian festival of Tatar folklore “Tugyaryak Uyen” starts on August 28

On August 28 at 19:00 on the square in front of the Cultural Center “Chulpan” the XIII All-Russian Festival of Tatar Folklore “Tugyaryak Uyen” starts with the evening program “Kichke Uyen”. Folklore groups and performers of the Republic of Tatarstan will take part in the concert program “Kichke Uyen”.

On August 29 at 10:00 in the Cultural Center “Chulpan” the official opening of the All-Russian festival of Tatar folklore “Tugyaryak Uyen” will take place. More than 30 folklore groups and performers from the regions of Russia will take part in the festival. At the end of the concert program of the festival, the laureates of the competition will be announced.

Festival “Tugyauryak uen” is the only festival in Russia dedicated exclusively to the authentic folklore of the Tatars.

The festival brings together folklore groups of various ethnic groups of the Tatars, and also introduces everyone to the diverse diversity of the cultural heritage of the Tatar people.