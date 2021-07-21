This year marks 150 years since the appearance of the first periodical press in the Tatar language – printed calendars. Their creator was Kayum Nasyri, an outstanding scientist, writer and educator of the Tatar people. His desk calendars strengthened the norms of the popular science and social journalistic styles of the Tatar language. Samples of the first printed calendars can be found at the special manuscript exhibition in our reading room on the second floor of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan

