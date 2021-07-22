A specialized language session “Gulstan” was organized for Tatar children from different regions of Russia

Since 2014, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan has been conducting specialized language session for Tatar children from the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and Tatarstan.

The language shift are attended by children aged 12-17 – participants in the interregional Olympiad in the Tatar language and literature, the international Olympiad in the Tatar language, scientific and practical conferences, all-Russian creative competitions.

It should be noted that the scale and geography of the participants in the specialized camps have expanded sufficiently. Over the past three years, more than 5 thousand schoolchildren from 30 regions of Russia, as well as from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, have had a rest. This year 1,690 children from 28 constituent entities of the Russian Federation are on vacation.

160 people from Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Perm Territory, Moscow, Udmurtia, Mari El, Sverdlovsk, Samara, Kirov, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Tyumen, Ulyanovsk, Kurgan regions, Krasnoyarsk Territories take part in the interregional shift with speech practice in the Tatar language “Gulstan” …

For the shift participants, meetings are planned with scientists, university teachers, writers, talented youth of the republic, excursions to the historical places of Kazan, and performances in the Tatar language are organized.

In order for Tatar children to plunge deeper into the atmosphere of their native culture, lessons of the Tatar language and history of the people, sports tournaments, master classes from writers, scientists, and cultural figures are organized.