Tosno Sabantuy will be held on June 13

June 13 at 12:00 in a reserved corner of the Tosnensky district of the Leningrad region, in the village Shapki (on the shores of Lake Nesterovskoye), residents of the multinational Tosno District and the Leningrad Region will gather again to celebrate the end of the spring sowing season.

As in previous years, guests and participants of Sabantuy will have a large cultural, entertainment and game program, where wonderful Tatar, Bashkir and Russian songs will be performed, colorful national dances will be performed. The sports playground will host various national sports games. The central event will be the belt wrestling of batyrs for the main prize of Sabantuy.

A transfer will be organized for guests. Gathering at 9:00 at the stop of bus number 39 near the metro station “Moskovskaya”