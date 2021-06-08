Today, June 8, as part of a working trip to the Kyrgyz Republic, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev took part in the Sabantui of Bishkek. He greeted the guests of the festive event and congratulated them on the national holiday.

Also, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Zhyldyz Bakashova addressed the participants of the festive event with a welcoming speech.

During the event, medals and letters of gratitude were awarded on behalf of the World Congress of Tatars.

Members of the Public Association “Tatar-Bashkir Cultural Center” Tugan Tel “of the Assembly of the People of Kyrgyzstan: Ravil Muratov, Milana Saydayeva, Rafael Sayfullin were awarded the medal of the World Congress of Tatars” For great services to the Tatar people “.

For a great contribution to the spiritual development of the Tatar people, mutual enrichment of national cultures, strengthening ties between peoples in the name of their friendship and prosperity, letters of thanks were presented to Linar Mansurov, Naila Sarabaeva and Rinat Khabibrakhmanov.

Further, the participants of the festive event were offered an entertainment program. Songs were performed by guests from Tatarstan. The laureate of numerous international competitions and festivals, laureate of the International Festival of Tatar Song named after Rashit Vagapov Gulsiren Abdullina and winner of the Grand Prix of the International Festival of Tatar Song named after Rashit Vagapov Ranis Gabbasov performed at the celebration.