In Kazan, a specialized session for Tatar children from the regions of Russia “Millәtebez hәzinәl –re” – “Treasures of the Nation”

From June 1 to June 18, 2021, on the basis of the Volga Youth Center (Borovoe Matyushino village), a language profile session for Tatar children from the regions of Russia “Millәtebez kzinulure” – “Treasures of the nation” is being held. The organizers of the shift are the Youth Center “Idel”, the Federal National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars and the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The profile shift of the summer camp “Millәtebez khәzinәlәre” has been held since 2000. This year, the participants of the shift were children from 18 regions of Russia aged 10 to 17 years.

The event is held with the aim of uniting Tatar children living in the regions of the Russian Federation and the CIS countries on the basis of ethnic identity, the development of national identity, native language, self-identification of children as a carrier and successor of the centuries-old traditions of the Tatar people. The program includes workshops on vocal, folk dance, national wrestling, learning the native language and history, mastering the skills of applied art, publishing a newspaper, etc. Various excursions, meetings with representatives of the Tatar intelligentsia and performances are also provided.

Today, on June 4, the guys met with Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Council of FNKAT Ildar Irekovich Gilmutdinov, where he met with the participants of the shift. He greeted the guys, talked about the preservation and development of the language, national values, traditions in the family at school. He made parting words. He answered the questions asked by the children’s audience.