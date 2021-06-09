Watch live broadcast of the Federal Sabantuy in Nizhnevartovsk on the website of the World Congress of Tatars!

On June 18-19, the XXI Federal Sabantuy will take place in the city of Nizhnevartovsk, Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Ugra. In order to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, the national holiday will be held in a different format this year. Guests from other regions will not come to Sabantui.

The opening ceremony of Sabantuy at the Palace of Arts in Nizhnevartovsk at 18:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time) will be opened by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, First Deputy Governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Ugra Alexey Shipilov. The holiday will continue with a concert of the masters of arts of Tatarstan. The number of spectators gathered in the hall will not exceed 50% of the room’s capacity. Compatriots will be able to watch the holiday online on the website of the World Congress of Tatars, on the YouTube channel.

Next year the Federal Sabantuy will be held in the Ulyanovsk region. During the event, the relay will be handed over to the delegation of this region.

In the evening, a gala reception is planned on behalf of the President of Tatarstan.

On June 19, in the online format, Sabantuy will begin at 10 o’clock Moscow time on the official website of the World Congress of Tatars and on the YouTube channel. And at 11 o’clock the Tatar kurash wrestling competition will begin. Viewers will be able to watch kurash live.

Link to YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQbsKjbgR2oVdcFg_OcXwjg